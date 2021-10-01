West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, London Stadium looked spectacular for West Ham's European homecomingPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Declan Rice kicked off the scoring for West Ham in their Europa League Group H match against Rapid Vienna, tapping in Michail Antonio's crossImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Said Benrahma sealed the win for the Hammers with a late goal, slotting into the bottom-right cornerImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It's three consecutive wins in all competitions for David Moyes and his team, and they top of Group H after two Europa League wins