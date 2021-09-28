Juventus v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

This will be the fifth meeting between Juventus and Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League, with both teams recording one win each in the previous four (drawn two). Juventus won their most recent meeting in the competition, recording a 3-0 home victory in the group stage in 2012-13.

The Serie A side have won 11 of their last 12 Champions League group stage matches, losing the other 2-0 to Barcelona in October 2020. They’ve kept seven clean sheets.