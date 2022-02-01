Arsenal "will hope they have enough to get through to the end of the season", according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, after the transfer window closed without any new signings at the Emirates.

The Gunners allowed former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to go to Barcelona on a free transfer, leaving Alexandre Lacazette as the sole senior striker at the club.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli are other options for boss Mikel Arteta but Ornstein says Arsenal failed in attempts to bring in new faces.

"They did try to bring in Dusan Vlahovic," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "They explored other options but didn't get anything.

"Aubameyang's fall from grace is quite remarkable given his impact at Arsenal since arriving in January 2018 but they'll need to do without him now.

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup and are not in European competition so their focus is qualifying for the Champions League.

"They've only got 17 games left and they'll hope they've got enough to get them through to the end of the season," he said.

