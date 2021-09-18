Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank told BT Sport: "These players are amazing and they keep impressing me. We are going to a very difficult away game where Tottenham and Man Utd have suffered. I think we are a bit better first half, dominating the game and could have had two more goals. Very impressive performance, brave everything. Second half we are down to 10 but we defended with our heart and soul and gave one chance away and that's very impressive."

On Ivan Toney: "He was superb. What a player. What a mentality. What a presence. They make the penalty on him, he executed it himself. A fantastic assist and he was ever present all over the pitch."