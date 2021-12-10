Pep Guardiola says his players have to "stretch their limits" in the midst of a hectic festive period in the Premier League.

“It’s good, it's historic," the Manchester City boss said before his side host Wolves on Saturday.

“I like to play in the winter during this period.

“My words are not going to change anything. When you have just two days rest in the Christmas time and New Year there's no time for players to recover.

“We discuss this every year and nothing changes - so we adapt, adjust and pray the players will not get injured.

“The players have the ability to stretch their limits as much as possible. That’s what they have to do.”