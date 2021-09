Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling will miss Leeds United's third-round Carabao Cup tie at Fulham on Tuesday.

The Whites duo picked up injuries during the 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Friday.

Bamford has an ankle injury, while Ayling was withdrawn with a knee injury.

Both will continue rehabilitation before Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham at Elland Road.

Who makes your Leeds starting line-up? Pick your team to face Fulham