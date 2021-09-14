Cristiano 5-3 United

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

As Manchester United begin their Champions League campaign in Switzerland tonight, one man remains the centre of attention - hardly surprising given he has won the trophy more times than the entire club.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the driving force when United last won the Champions League in 2008, scoring 42 goals - including one in the final against Chelsea. The Reds triumphed in Moscow, despite Ronaldo seeing his penalty saved in the shootout, and he was part of the team that went back to the final a year later.

When he left Old Trafford in 2009, though, their fortunes headed in opposite directions - while Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid, United have only made the quarters-finals twice in the past 10 years, since their last final appearance in 2011.

Ronaldo hasn't progressed past the last eight since leaving Madrid either, so he and United will be hoping together they can change that.