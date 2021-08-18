Leeds v Everton: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Leeds and Everton meet for the 27th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:
Both league meetings between Leeds and Everton were won by the away team last season. Prior to this, the away side won just one of the previous 27 top-flight meetings between the teams.
Leeds lost their first home top-flight match in just one of their last 16 seasons at this level - 10 wins, five draws - losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in 1996-97 under Howard Wilkinson.
Everton kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight Premier League away games, though they did lose 5-0 in their last away match. However, the Toffees have also failed to score in four of their last six on the road in the competition.