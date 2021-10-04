Small steps taken but that elusive win needed

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Both Burnley and Norwich will have gone into Saturday's match believing that it represented their best chance of the season so far to pick up that much-needed first win.

There was plenty of effort and desire from both sides with just that bit of quality in the final third lacking, but there was reason for encouragement for Clarets and Canaries fans.

For both Burnley and Norwich, it was a first clean sheet of the campaign, while the point ended a run of six successive defeats for the visitors.

With just seven games gone, the season is far from over. Burnley proved last term that a poor start doesn't mean relegation is inevitable - they had just one point after seven games yet finished 11 clear of danger.

A small step forward for both sides, but they will want that win to come soon.