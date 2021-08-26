West Ham v Crystal Palace: Last time out

West Ham host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In January, in-form West Ham beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park to move into the top four of the Premier League.

Palace took an early lead through their returning talisman Wilfried Zaha, but David Moyes' side were soon back on terms through a goal from Tomas Soucek and from thereon in dominated.

The free-scoring Soucek added another and Craig Dawson netted a third with a routine header before Michy Batshuayi's late strike for the hosts took some of the shine off the scoreline - but not the result.

It was the Hammers sixth' win in a row in all competitions.