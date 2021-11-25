'The performances have been improving'

🗣️ "We should have a few more points"



Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes recent performances have deserved a better return.



Hear the team news ahead of the trip to Brighton in the Premier League (Sat, KO: 5.30pm)



🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/HkNqWcnWUn#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/6ZBqRfV4W3