Norwich v Arsenal: What does the form show?

Having been unbeaten in their first five Premier League games against Arsenal between 1992 and 1994 (won one, drawn four), Norwich have lost 10 of their last 14 against the Gunners in the competition (won one, drawn three).

Arsenal earned their first Premier League win of the season in the reverse fixture against Norwich – only twice previously have they done the Premier League double against them (2004-05 and 2013-14).

The Gunners have lost just two of their 23 Premier League games on Boxing Day (won 14, drawn seven), going down 3-2 at Coventry in 1999-00 and 4-0 at Southampton in 2015-16.