Burnley v Man Utd - What the form shows

Burnley have lost three of their last four Premier League games played on a Tuesday, with this their first since a 1-0 home loss to Manchester United in January 2021.

After losing five of their last seven Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (won one, drawn one), United have lost just one of their 10 under Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick (won six, drawn three). The Reds are also unbeaten in five away league games since Solskjaer’s final match in charge (1-4 against Watford).