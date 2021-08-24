Demarai Gray: Leeds got what they deserved in the opening exchanges against Everton. I'm no fan of VAR, but referee Darren England's use of the replay check, for the first goal when in doubt, was the right thing to do.

How Liam Cooper had the nerve to question his subsequent booking, never mind the penalty he gave away for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shirt practically off his back, beggars belief.

As for Everton, I think they are very lucky to have got Rafa Benitez so soon as manager after losing Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard has brought in winger Gray, who looked electric against Leeds and is a real talent.

