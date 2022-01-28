Scott Read, BBC Radio Lancashire

Standing at 6ft 6in, Wout Weghorst would fit the bill perfectly for Burnley. Reports that the 29-year-old Wolfsburg striker visited the club's Gawthorpe training ground on Thursday would suggest a deal is edging closer.

The Netherlands international has scored seven goals in 24 appearances this season and reached at least 18 goals in each of the three previous campaigns. A return of 59 Bundesliga goals in 118 appearances is impressive.

The Clarets desperately need a striker following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle United. Aside from his goals - he hit double figures in four successive seasons at Turf Moor - Wood was also integral to the way the team plays, providing Sean Dyche with a strong physical presence to lead the line, something they lack with the club's current forwards.

Burnley fans will be hoping for more signings before the window closes, but finding a frontman, and one with the attributes of Weghorst, was their number one priority.

Is Weghorst the man to fire Burnley to safety? Have your say