BBC Sport

Weghorst deal would fit the bill for Burnley

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Scott Read, BBC Radio Lancashire

Standing at 6ft 6in, Wout Weghorst would fit the bill perfectly for Burnley. Reports that the 29-year-old Wolfsburg striker visited the club's Gawthorpe training ground on Thursday would suggest a deal is edging closer.

The Netherlands international has scored seven goals in 24 appearances this season and reached at least 18 goals in each of the three previous campaigns. A return of 59 Bundesliga goals in 118 appearances is impressive.

The Clarets desperately need a striker following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle United. Aside from his goals - he hit double figures in four successive seasons at Turf Moor - Wood was also integral to the way the team plays, providing Sean Dyche with a strong physical presence to lead the line, something they lack with the club's current forwards.

Burnley fans will be hoping for more signings before the window closes, but finding a frontman, and one with the attributes of Weghorst, was their number one priority.

Is Weghorst the man to fire Burnley to safety? Have your say