West Ham boss David Moyes will prioritise signing a defender in January after injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. (Mail), external

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has said he wants the chance to play more first-team football and the Hammers are considering a move for the 24-year-old Englishman as David Moyes prioritises signing a defender in January. (Evening Standard), external

