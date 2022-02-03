Former Scotland and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says the job Roy Hodgson did at Crystal Palace was "astonishing" and suggested he could be the man to lead Watford to safety.

The new Hornets boss spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday and said he "could not resist" the challenge presented at Vicarage Road.

"When he went into Palace, they were a mess," Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The change he made in such a quick period of time staggered me.

"Watford need a man who can resurrect from the depths and in Hodgson they're looking at a guy that can do that."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam agreed, suggesting training might not be exciting under Hodgson but it's what the players need.

"He'll be all about shape, shape, shape," said Adam. "They need a manager to organise them because they are terrible at the back.

"Roy will do his best and the group of players need to buy into what he's trying to do."

