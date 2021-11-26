Three key factors convinced Ralf Rangnick to join Manchester United on an interim basis, says German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

Rangnick is expected to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season, before taking on a consultancy role for two years.

"He had a similar offer as far as the interim job is concerned from Chelsea not long ago and said it’s not really for me, I’m not an interim manager," Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leauges podcast.

"I think, in this case, there are three different things. First of all, it is Manchester United. It still has a special ring to it; there is something of a romance, especially for someone like Ralf, who started in England, speaks great English and loves the Premier League.

"Secondly, it is more than six months. There is still a sense that there is a lot of football to be played, so it’s much different to coming in at the end of January.

"Thirdly, United have also effectively said to him: 'Yes, we might only want you as a short-term manager, but we want to tap into your football knowledge beyond that and we want to keep you on in a role and learn from you.'

"The structure at United is changing a little bit, with the new CEO coming in - a new openness to bringing in football expertise from the outside. So far, the expertise has come mostly from the inside - former coaches, former players - and there has been reluctance to listen to outside influences. If they can get Ralf in for a couple of years, why not do it?"

