Your thoughts on Villa's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Aston Villa so far - who should Steven Gerrard buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views:

Rees: As a lifelong Villa fan this transfer window has been incredible. Lucas Digne, Coutinho and rumours linking us to Luis Suarez. You cannot understate the significance of this transfer window.

Josh: Aston Villa seem to be going places under Gerrard. If they can sign Luis Suarez that would really make a statement of intent and it would be exciting to see 'El Pistolero' in the Premier League again!

Herman: Franck Kessie's contract at Milan is set to expire in June and Milan have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to convince him to stay. Exactly the player Villa need.

