Wolves v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Published

Wolves and Tottenham meet for the 15th time in the Premier League on Sunday. Here's what the stats show:

  • In all competitions, this will be the 100th meeting between Wolves and Spurs. In their last meeting in May, Spurs won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are looking for consecutive Premier League wins over Wolves for the first time since winning both meetings in 2003-04.

  • This will be the eighth time that Nuno Espirito Santo has faced a fellow Portuguese in the Premier League (Marco Silva, Jose Mourinho and Bruno Lage), with the Spurs boss winning just two of the previous seven.

  • Wolves have won just one of their seven Premier League matches at Molineux against Spurs - two draws, four losses - a 1-0 victory in February 2010.