Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Arsenal have finished eighth in each of the past two Premier League seasons. Right now that doesn't sound so bad.

The Gunners have not been in the relegation zone at the end of a day after two or more games since August 1992 - and had never lost the first two games without scoring until now.

Mikel Arteta did not blame fans for booing after their 2-0 defeat by Chelsea - at the first full Emirates Stadium in over 500 days - but says these are unprecedented times because of Covid absentees.

Things often get worse before they get better - the Gunners go to Manchester City next weekend. It's going to get better for Arsenal, right?