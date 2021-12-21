Jacob Ramsey (Norwich v Aston Villa, 14 December): What an exciting prospect Villa look again under Steven Gerrard and Ramsey looks a real prospect. There's a hint of Gary Shaw about his game. If he proves to be anything like as good as the former Aston Villa striker and title winner then he's in for one helluva career. But he will need all of Gerrard's guidance to do it.

