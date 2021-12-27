Southampton take on Spurs at St Mary's on Tuesday, but what was the result last time they played?

Ryan Mason was in the hotseat for Tottenham after Jose Mourinho's sacking just a day earlier but got off to a winning start against the Saints.

His team were second best in the first half, falling behind to a slick Southampton side that led when Danny Ings glanced home a trademark James Ward-Prowse corner.

The game was played against the backdrop of the failed plan to join a European Super League and it was Spurs' on-loan European star that got them back into it.

Gareth Bale's much-heralded return had only briefly flickered but his composed finish levelled matters in the second half.

Son thought he'd completed the comeback with a goal from Sergio Reguilon's cross in the 75th minute only for VAR to intervene.

However, the South Korean was on hand to finally break Saints' hearts in injury time, scoring a penalty after Harry Winks was fouled.