Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny continues to be linked with a move to Besiktas, but the 29-year-old's wage demands are said to have seen a deal collapse. (Mirror)

Gunners target Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana could leave on a free transfer next summer, says Ajax director of football Marc Overmars. (Team Talk)

Arsenal face a potentially significant loss after failing to sell 22-year-old Eddie Nketiah in the summer, with the striker stalling on a contract offer from the Gunners and able to commit to a free transfer to a foreign club in January. (Sun)

