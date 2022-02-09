West Ham 'scrapping for every point'

West Ham are at that time of the season where they have to "scrap for three points", according to former Hammers defender James Collins.

Jarrod Bowen's deflected winner against struggling Watford moved them back into the top four, but it was far from a vintage display following Saturday's dramatic victory over sixth-tier Kidderminster in the FA Cup.

"It was a poor performance," Collins said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But we're about the time of the season where you're simply scrapping to get points and West Ham were able to do that."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator John Southall said there was a "strange atmosphere" at London Stadium after Kurt Zouma was named in the starting line-up.

"It was a bit distracting," Southall said. "It's been a difficult day for the club and the supporters, who must have had mixed emotions.

"All the attention was on Zouma and when he first touched the ball there was booing from all round the stadium, not just the away fans."

