Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Liverpool fan Jamie Webster for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday and I'm definitely expecting a reaction from their players.
There has already been an improvement in United's performances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, which is understandable - everyone is already playing for their place and even the ones who were out of the team think they might have a chance because all the players start afresh.
I think that improvement from United will continue. Crystal Palace will be trying to spoil the party at Old Trafford but they are another team who have had a bit of a blip since the international break and seem to have lost their momentum.
Jamie's prediction: 3-1
