Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday and I'm definitely expecting a reaction from their players.

There has already been an improvement in United's performances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, which is understandable - everyone is already playing for their place and even the ones who were out of the team think they might have a chance because all the players start afresh.

I think that improvement from United will continue. Crystal Palace will be trying to spoil the party at Old Trafford but they are another team who have had a bit of a blip since the international break and seem to have lost their momentum.

Jamie's prediction: 3-1

