Your Arsenal gossip round-up

Fiorentina and Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic is still Arsenal's top transfer target, but the Gunners will have to commit £150m if they want to complete the transfer in this window. (Daily Mail), external

The Gunners are also keen to sign Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes, while Juventus' Arthur Melo is another option as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield. (The Sun), external

And Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in Brighton's Yves Bissouma - although the Seagulls have set a £50 million asking price for the midfielder. (Metro), external

