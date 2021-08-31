Ian Westbrook, BBC News

Brentford have been sensible in the transfer window. We have not done what others have in the past in ripping up the promotion-winning squad and bringing in 15 new players, but have carefully added five signings.

The first-choice XI have proved they can hold their own in the opening two games, but a lack of match-changing subs at Crystal Palace, and a weak first-half performance in the Carabao Cup against Forest Green, suggest a lack of adequate strength in depth.

Experienced cover for Sergi Canos at right wing-back would be useful, as would another creative midfielder, where the rumour mill has linked us with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, who did so well at Lincoln last season.

Other than that, unless there are any surprise departures – which I doubt – we are pretty well covered elsewhere.