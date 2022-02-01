Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves fans waited largely in hope rather than expectation for a stealthy deadline day move, and for the second time this season they were left underwhelmed.

A glance through online supporter reaction shows little sign of mutiny, most still being fully appreciative of the advances the club have made under the current owners.

Wolves have not shown their working, but in effect they have made a bet, the same gamble as in most recent seasons. Their superb New Year form has all but guaranteed Premier League status again for next season; in that sense, keeping their transfer budget largely intact to save it for the usually better value of the summer window is a near-zero-risk policy.

From the perspective of many fans, however, what is at risk is a serious tilt at European qualification, especially in view of the unsteady form of some of the teams they could catch.

It is perfectly possible that they will get there anyway. Many clubs go shopping because they are short of quality; at Wolves, the issue is quantity. The core of Wolves’ regular squad is talented enough to achieve a high finish and a return to European competition, and if they stay largely fit and in form, Wolves’ gambit will have succeeded, for the fourth time in five seasons.

Managers of players who recover from long-term injury are often heard describing their comeback as “like having a new signing”. That could become Bruno Lage’s catchphrase over the next few weeks.

