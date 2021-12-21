Wolves gifted least busy Christmas schedule

It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules and Wolves have been given the most time to recover over the Christmas period in the Premier League this time.

Bruno Lage's side have been gifted the longest turnaround between matches, with three games scheduled within 197 hours of each other - that's 59 hours more than Newcastle have between their three kick-offs.

Here's how Wolves' festive period looks:

Wolves v Watford (Sun, 26 December - 12:30 GMT)

Arsenal v Wolves (Tue, 28 December - 12:30 GMT)

Manchester United v Wolves (Mon, 3 January - 17:30 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 197 hours

See how much time other Premier League teams have between kick-offs during the Christmas schedule