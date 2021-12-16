Liverpool were stunned at Anfield last season when the in-form Magpies denied them three points in their quest for Champions League football.

After a rocky winter, the Reds had begun to turn their results around and hoped for a win against Steve Bruce's relegation-threatened side.

However, despite Mo Salah's early goal and almost total dominance early on, Liverpool could not finish Newcastle off and came under pressure in the second half.

Callum Wilson thought he'd equalised in the 90th minute but his goal was chalked off for handball.

The game looked gone but Bruce's side did not give up and got their reward when Joe Willock scored for the third successive game with the very last kick of the match.

It left Liverpool five points off the top four with five games left and edged Newcastle nine points clear of the drop zone.