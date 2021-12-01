West Ham v Brighton: confirmed team news
David Moyes makes two changes from the West Ham side that lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Sunday as Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen come in for Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.
Seventeen-year-old striker Sonny Perkins, who made his Hammers debut against Rapid Vienna last week in the Europa League, is among the substitutes.
West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.
Subs: Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Perkins, Diop, Kral.
Brighton boss Graham Potter also makes two alterations from the 11 that began the goalless draw at home to Leeds.
Pascal Gross and Tariq Lamptey drop to the bench with Adam Lallana included as well as a first Premier League start for 19-year-old Ecuador international striker Jeremy Sarmiento.
Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Sarmiento, Maupay.
Subs: Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lamptey, March, Steele, Duffy, Locadia, Burn, Gross.