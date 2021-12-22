Chelsea have up to eight players missing with Covid after midfielder Lewis Baker, who was due to feature, tested positive.

N'Golo Kante will be rested because of a knee issue, with Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen also doubts.

Jorginho will return having tested negative for Covid after inconclusive previous results.

However, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will all again be missing.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he now has no positive Covid cases in his squad after the club's past two matches, against Manchester United and Southampton, were called off because of the virus.

