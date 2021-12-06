Divock Origi is "like Santa Claus but for Liverpool fans", according to EA Sports presenter and Liverpool fan Nubaid Haroon.

"I don’t understand this man. I’ve never seen a footballer like him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"When he starts he struggles so much but when he comes off the bench you’re always angry that that’s our solution. But every single time you get that feeling he will do the opposite.

"He’s always got something up his sleeve and I described him the other day as a Celebrations box. You put your hand in and never know what you’re going to get, but whatever you get you’ll like apart from a Bounty and that never happens with him.

"He’s so special and after the game he’s so chilled after scoring a last minute winner. I just don’t know how to describe someone who can come on and just do it constantly. He’s Cristiano Ronaldo, just without the minutes under the belt."