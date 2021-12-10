Rangnick plans Pogba talks

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Just over a week into the job as interim manager of Manchester United, and Ralf Rangnick is facing the same dilemma as some of his predecessors - namely how to keep the players happy.

The German was asked today about Paul Pogba, who is out of contract next summer and can speak to other clubs in January. The World Cup winner has been out since November with a thigh injury picked up on international duty with France.

Rangnick revealed he has spoken to the Frenchman on the phone this week, and will meet with him on Sunday, after he flies back from Dubai, but says he is still a couple of weeks away from returning to training.

As well as Pogba's future Rangnick will also have to decide what to do with Anthony Martial, after the striker's agent said he wishes to leave in January and needs to be playing football.

"It is still too early to speak about what might happen in the winter transfer window. It's still a big squad, we also have to make sure players want to stay here. A loans move might make sense for some," Rangnick said.