Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray praised "a professional performance" as Tottenham maintained their unbeaten league start under Antonio Conte with victory over Brentford.

After a game of few chances, Murray told 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the win lacked quality but had elements of Conte's philosophy creeping through.

"It will not live long in the memory but you could see pieces of Conte's tactics," he said. "Spurs were defensively sound, dropping into a mid and low block and you can see what he's trying to do.

"They weren't very fluid going forward - Kane and Son are just not on the same wavelength as they were last year.

"They got into a lot of positions where it might have happened but Conte's got work to do there."

