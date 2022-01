This week's commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live has got you covered with six live commentaries from the Champions League and Premier League over the next six days:

AC Milan v Liverpool (Tuesday, 7 December, 20:00)

Manchester United v Young Boys (Wednesday, 8 December, 20:00)

Brentford v Watford (Friday, 10 December, 20:00)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday, 11 December, 15:00)

Leicester v Newcastle (Sunday, 12 December, 14:00 - first half on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra)

Crystal Palace v Everton (Sunday, 12 December, 16:30)

All times GMT