Lawro's predictions: Man City v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Leeds took four points off Manchester City last season and beat them at Etihad Stadium, but I don't see Marcelo Bielsa's side repeating that feat this time around.

Yes, Leeds put in a very decent performance against Chelsea on Saturday and must feel a bit robbed to have lost out to a last-gasp penalty.

But they don't seem to be able to string together two good displays at the moment and I can't see them pushing City as close.

City were frustrated by Wolves for long periods on Saturday, but Leeds are not a team that will go there and play as defensively that. They will be more open, and City will find a way through.

Martin's prediction: 4-0

It pains me to say it but I am going for a big City win. We moved to Leeds when I was 13 so I have got a lot of friends who are Leeds fans, and they didn't object to my prediction either!

Find out how Lawro and Martin think the rest of the week's fixtures will go