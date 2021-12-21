How busy is Norwich's Christmas schedule?

It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules, and Norwich City have one of the busier fixture lists.

The Canaries are battling relegation and face a very short turnaround between matches, with three games scheduled within 144 hours of each other.

Norwich City v Arsenal (Sun, 26 December - 15:00 GMT)

Crystal Palace v Norwich City (Tue, 28 December - 15:00 GMT)

Leicester City v Norwich City (Sat, 1 January - 15:00 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 144 hours

See how much time other Premier League teams have between kick-offs during the Christmas schedule