Mason Mount says missing part of England's Euro 2020 run while having to self-isolate was a factor in his decision to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He missed the victory over the Czech Republic in England's final group game of Euro 2020 and was an unused substitute in the win over Germany after spending time with Blues team-mate Billy Gilmour, who later tested positive for coronavirus following the 0-0 draw with Scotland.

"I'm double vaccinated now," said Mount. "Going through that experience, missing the game - a top, top game - did have an effect on my decision.

"It did make me want to get it and get it quite quickly."