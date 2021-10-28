Liverpool v Brighton: Last time out

Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Brighton stunned Liverpool at Anfield in February as Graham Potter's side recorded a 1-0 win to further distance themselves from the relegation places.

Steven Alzate got a fortuitous but deserved winner for Brighton, with the Reds failing to score in three consecutive games at Anfield for the first time since October 1984.

Potter praised his side's "courage, quality and togetherness" after the victory, which moved the Seagulls 10 points clear of the bottom three.