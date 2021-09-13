Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Liverpool's 3-0 victory at Elland Road was "a fair result" said United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who felt his game plan was responsible because it "did not allow the forward players the chance to shine."

Characteristically he took ownership of the defeat whilst reproaching himself for his own performance over the first four games of the season which have yielded two points.

The injury to Harvey Elliott was a horrible moment with the Reds 2-0 up but it is extremely debatable if it warranted a red card for Pascal Struijk.

There were flashes of what new winger Dan James can bring as he was given his debut from the bench against a defence which coped with every test it was put under.

It is hoped next opponents Newcastle United will offer more latitude in what is already being categorised as "must win" game in some quarters.

But the immediate concerns, as well as that for Elliott's recovery, are how serious is Diego Llorente's muscle injury and if fellow centre-back Struijk incurs a three-match ban should any appeal fail. Add those to Robin Koch still being sidelined and United have a shortage at the heart of their defence.