Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Tottenham
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on actor and Manchester United fan Tom Hughes for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
I keep reading about who the next Newcastle manager is going to be, so I feel sorry for Magpies boss Steve Bruce, because no-one has come out and said what is happening to him.
Whatever the decision is on his future, just tell him and make it public - don't just leave him dangling. It's not an ideal situation for him or his players.
Tottenham found a bit of form against Aston Villa in their last game, but they are still far from convincing and I don't think they will be able to spoil the party for the Newcastle fans in the stands.
Tom's prediction: 0-3
