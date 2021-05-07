With Helder Costa out for the rest of the season and Raphinha still a doubt, I wonder if this really is the moment Marcelo Bielsa gives winger Ian Poveda a first Premier League start.

Crysencio Summerville is also pushing for a place in the matchday squad again, having finished the under-23s' title-winning season so well.

Key man Kalvin Phillips is also doubtful but captain Liam Cooper is available after suspension. Debating whether to give the Scotland defender an immediate return to the side, Bielsa said: "I always consider what's best for the team."

So will he rate factors such as Cooper's leadership and dressing-room role when considering if Pascal Struijk or Diego Llorente should be displaced?

United have drawn against the other so-called 'big six' clubs at Elland Road and I feel another is in their grasp against a Tottenham side desperately in need of a win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

