Fernandez following his Premier League 'dream'
- Published
It was a first day at the office on Wednesday for new Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.
Fernandez, 23, has joined the Bees on a season-long loan from Spanish side Huesca and will compete with David Raya and Patrik Gunnarsson for the number one shirt.
He arrives in west London fresh from winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Spain, but says the chance to play in the Premier League has been a life-long dream.
Every kid who follows his dream of being a professional football player imagines to play in the @premierleague. I am looking forward to start this new journey in England. Thanks to @BrentfordFC for giving me this opportunity and being able to live together this historic season. pic.twitter.com/nDe6iYEYtW— alvarofernandez (@alvaroferllo98) August 18, 2021