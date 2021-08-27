Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

West Ham have won their opening two games and are top. Although it is still early days, you would think they may bring in two or three more signings before Tuesday's transfer deadline too.

They have the added matches of the Europa League this season, so if West Ham finish in the top 10 again that will be another accomplishment for David Moyes and the club.

Patrick Vieira has replaced Roy Hodgson and will have his way of doing things but the main worry for Crystal Palace is the amount of playing experience they have lost. You need that as a new manager because if you are trying to play a different way, you need to be difficult to play against.

Tom's prediction: Palace have lost some experienced players and it is going to take them a while to bed in under Patrick Vieira. 3-1

