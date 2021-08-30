Honours even in a frenetic but fair battle

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

A wonderfully absorbing contest at Anfield ended up with honours even and the points being shared.

Liverpool and Chelsea fought out a fire and brimstone match that was packed full of high octane action from the first whistle to the last.

The first-half was fast and frenetic, if short on chances.

Liverpool’s constant pressing and probing had yielded few clear opportunities though the superbly talented Harvey Elliot went close and Jordan Henderson volleyed wide when well-positioned.

The balance of power shifted in that manic minute just before the break. There was chaos and confusion before a prompt from Stockley Park meant referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty and showed a red card to the unfortunate Reece James.

The second-half was played almost entirely in the Chelsea half. Liverpool dominated possession and attacked the Kop End in relentless red waves.

But this was a defensive master class from Thomas Tuchel’s European Champions. Their numerical deficiency was counteracted by a rock solid display that constantly frustrated Liverpool. Their precise spatial awareness meant Jurgen Klopp’s team couldn’t find a way through despite a constant bombardment of the Chelsea penalty area.

A point a piece was a fair reflection of the ninety minutes and it will be surprising if these two teams aren’t involved in the title race throughout the campaign.