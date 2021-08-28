Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BBC MOTD: "Our press in the first half was absolutely exceptional. Chelsea are dangerous in all situations and that's how they scored the goal. I think we all agree we could have defended it better.

"Everything was enjoyable apart from the result. I saw two very good football teams.

"It was a great first half from us and actually a good second one because it's so tricky when you play against nine defenders and have to create and create.

"Could we have done better? Yes. But it's early in the season."