Gary Rose, BBC Sport

West Ham appear to have picked up right from where they left off as they look to show that they can be part of the battle for the top four this season.

The goals the Hammers conceded may have been disappointing for David Moyes but the fight they showed to come back not just once, but twice and especially in a loud St James' Park bodes well for their aspirations this season.

They were particularly impressive going forward, attacking with pace and in numbers and it will particularly pleasing for West Ham fans that Said Benrahma got a goal.

Hammers supporters will be looking for a big performance from the former Brentford man this season.