Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he "didn't help the boys as much as I should have done" as the Premier League club came from behind to beat League Two Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Frank made nine changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and they fell behind early on before staging a second half comeback.

"Football games are 90 minutes, so maybe we wanted to do something at the beginning, hoped that it would work better, but sometimes there are different moments in the game that change the momentum of the game," said Frank.

"We'd like to go as far as possible and then find that balance between how strong a team we put out there depending upon the opponent."

